City councilman Corey O'Connor appointed as new Allegheny County Controller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - City Councilman Corey O'Connor will be sworn in as Allegheny County Controller after resigning from Pittsburgh City Council.

O'Connor's appointment to the position of Allegheny County Controller was approved by the Pennsylvania State Senate on July 8.

"During my time on City Council, I've fought to make government more effective and approachable, supported equitable community and economic development, funded critical investments in housing and early childhood education, helped the City of Pittsburgh navigate its financially distressed years, and championed neighborhood and regional revitalization," said O'Connor.

"I'm grateful to Governor Wolf for judging my record of public service and experience as the best fit to fill this critical role," O'Connor added.

"It has been an honor to serve the residents of District 5 for the last decade and to see its neighborhoods grow stronger, safer, and more prosperous while making government work for them," O'Connor said. "As Controller, my priorities will be to ensure the effective delivery of government services, modernize operations, and bring a greater level of transparency to government."

Since being first elected to Pittsburgh City Council in 2012, O'Connor has brought more than $63 million in municipal capital funding to District 5 to improve local infrastructure, and recreational facilities, among other projects.

O'Connor will be sworn-in at a private ceremony and will be available for comment beginning Monday, July 11.