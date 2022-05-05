City and county leaders help pack boxes of supplies for victims of war in Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local leaders helped pack up all of the donations given by Pittsburgh and Allegheny County residents for victims of the war in Ukraine.

It's part of their partnership with the Brother's Brother Foundation to help get hard-to-find hygiene products for refugees.

Those involved in the event said they're overwhelmed by the community's help with fundraising and donations.

"Five Girl Scouts came up with a box of toothbrushes," said Darrin Kelly, Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council President. "Just to be part of something and that's not just a bunch of 10-year-old children giving something, for the rest of their lifetimes, they'll never forget what it's like to give for someone who needs it."

Brother's Brother said so far they have raised over $2 million to help send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.