Citizens Bank teller in Westmoreland County accused of taking more than $3,000 from bank

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman is being accused of stealing more than $3,000 from her employer.

Westmoreland County detectives said that Rachel Bates was a teller at the Citizens Bank in the Hempfield Township Giant Eagle when she processed seven customers' transactions totaling more than $3,300. 

According to detectives, she then reprocessed each check and transaction and removed the funds from her cashier drawer. 

In April, a routine audit of Bates's cashier drawer indicated the funds were removed. 

She was the only cashier with access to the drawer. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

