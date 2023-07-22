Citizens Bank teller in Westmoreland County accused of taking more than $3,000 from bank

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman is being accused of stealing more than $3,000 from her employer.

Westmoreland County detectives said that Rachel Bates was a teller at the Citizens Bank in the Hempfield Township Giant Eagle when she processed seven customers' transactions totaling more than $3,300.

According to detectives, she then reprocessed each check and transaction and removed the funds from her cashier drawer.

In April, a routine audit of Bates's cashier drawer indicated the funds were removed.

She was the only cashier with access to the drawer.