Citizens Bank teller in Westmoreland County accused of taking more than $3,000 from bank
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman is being accused of stealing more than $3,000 from her employer.
Westmoreland County detectives said that Rachel Bates was a teller at the Citizens Bank in the Hempfield Township Giant Eagle when she processed seven customers' transactions totaling more than $3,300.
According to detectives, she then reprocessed each check and transaction and removed the funds from her cashier drawer.
In April, a routine audit of Bates's cashier drawer indicated the funds were removed.
She was the only cashier with access to the drawer.
