CitiParks recruiting lifeguards for 2023 outdoor pool season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - CitiParks is looking to recruit lifeguards for the 2023 outdoor pool season.

The CitiParks Aquatics Team recruits, trains, and certifies lifeguards for the City of Pittsburgh.

"I am proud of the work CitiParks is doing to continue to open pools safely each summer," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "CitiParks has been working directly with the Pittsburgh Public Schools CTE program to launch a lifeguard academy in order to provide new pathways for kids to have good summer jobs at our pools this summer."

Lifeguards must be City of Pittsburgh residents, at least 16 years old by Sept. 5, 2023, and willing to work at any CitiParks Outdoor Pool.

"We continue to work hard to garner increased interest in becoming a CitiParks Lifeguard. Hourly pay rates have increased from last year and will range from $16.48 to $19.05 per hour, based on experience," said Kathryn Vargas, Department of Parks and Recreation Director.

If interested in applying, the application can be found by clicking here. More information on the lifeguard program is available here.