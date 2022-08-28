CitiParks pools to modify swimming pool operating hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to jump in the pool.

And you still have plenty of time to take a dip in one of the CitiParks pools. Today is the last day all pools will be open during their normal operating hours.

Starting tomorrow, only seven pools will remain open through Labor Day, with reduced lap and open swimming hours.

CitiParks said it's due to many of their lifeguards heading back to school.