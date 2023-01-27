Watch CBS News
Local News

Cincinnati mayor gives key to the city to medical staff who cared for Damar Hamlin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Mayor gives medical staff who cared for Damar Hamlin a key to the city
Cincinnati Mayor gives medical staff who cared for Damar Hamlin a key to the city 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Doctors and nurses who cared for Damar Hamlin at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati have been given a key to the city.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval bestowed the honors on the care team from the UC Medical Center on Thursday.

10b13cfdf4b90a8ba09a88cce5fde88c.jpg
KDKA

Mayor Pureval credits them with saving Hamlin's life.

Hamlin spent a week at the UC Medical Center after collapsing on the field during a game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium earlier this month. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 1:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.