Cincinnati mayor gives key to the city to medical staff who cared for Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Doctors and nurses who cared for Damar Hamlin at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati have been given a key to the city.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval bestowed the honors on the care team from the UC Medical Center on Thursday.

KDKA

Mayor Pureval credits them with saving Hamlin's life.

Hamlin spent a week at the UC Medical Center after collapsing on the field during a game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium earlier this month.