Robinson Town Centre restaurant hit with consumer alert over roaches

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A restaurant in a Robinson Township shopping center was hit with a consumer alert over roaches and sanitation issues.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Chutney's at the Robinson Town Centre after an inspection on Thursday.

According to the inspection report, there were live roaches next to a sink, on a dish rack, on the wall, in the dish machine's pump and in a broken ice machine. There were also dead roaches in a bulk rice storage container and on the floor, the report said.

The inspector also reported finding condensate leaking onto uncovered food in the walk-in cooler. There were also cleaning and sanitization violations, like the dish machine not sanitizing, with the inspector measuring no chlorine.

The report also lists other medium- and low-risk violations like multiple cans of Raid found in the facility, no soap or paper towels at a hand washing sink and grease accumulation.

Chutney's is an Indian vegetarian restaurant, according to its Facebook page.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities. All food facilities are required to obtain and maintain a health permit and operate according to Allegheny County's food safety regulations.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.