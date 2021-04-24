Watch CBS News
Old Churchill Valley Country Club Purchased By Allegheny Land Trust, To Become Protected Green Space

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former golf course in Churchill and Penn Hills is now a permanent protected green space.

The Allegheny Land Trust says it got two state grants to cover the remaining costs to buy the old Churchill Valley Country Club.

The property will now be known as the Churchill Valley Greenway.

It will have walking and biking trails and space for bird watching and other activities.

