Church in Turtle Creek increases security after burglars steal $12,000 worth of items

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — People in a local borough say they're dealing with a serious burglary problem.

The pastors at Total Salvation Ministries in Turtle Creek have added additional security after becoming the latest church to be burglarized.

"It's been the last two or three months," Barry Ratliff, the senior pastor at the church, said. "They've broken into probably four or five churches. Thieves broke into the hardware store and many other places."

Ratliff said earlier this month, a group of burglars busted into the church, which is right next to the police department. They stole more than $12,000 worth of electronics, instruments and other items used during classes and church services.

"That's my desk, and they took laptops off that desk," Ratliff said.

The thieves also caused more than $3,000 worth of property damage while breaking into the building. Over the past couple of years, the church has made several renovations and recently became a historical landmark. This burglary really sets them back.

"It takes everything we have to run this building, to run this church," Ratliff said. "And anything they took, it just puts us further and further behind."

Ratliff said he and his wife are not angry with whoever did this. They are praying for them and are always here to help anyone who might be in need.

"We bought this building so we could service this community," he said. "We're here to help and do everything that a church can do."

As recent as this past Friday, workers at the Metro store across the street said a group of people broke in overnight and stole their cash drawer.

The police chief was unavailable for comment on Monday.

