Church on Sciota Street vandalized, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police released a video asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of vandalizing a church.

They're accused of vandalizing the Shepherd Wellness Center Church along Sciota Street.

If you have any information, call the police.