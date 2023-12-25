Christmas tree from Pittsburgh area sits in front of Vietnam Veterans Memorial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Christmas, a very special tree from Butler County is in front of one of the most solemn memorials in the nation.

Jack Grupp and family have been growing Christmas trees on their Butler County spread for more than five decades.

The rolling hills of Muddy Creek Township and the rows upon rows of Evergreens at Grupp's Christmas Trees are a world away from the jungles of Vietnam. But one special tree is bringing the faraway places together.

"We wanted to pick out the best one we could find," said Grupp, the owner of the farm.

Recently, Grupp's sons got a request from a friend for a Christmas tree to place in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The family didn't hesitate to grant this Christmas wish.

"We were humbled and appreciated to have that opportunity to do that," Grupp said.

Now, the placement of the tree at the memorial has different meanings for different people, and that's exactly what the owners of the farm wanted to do. And the placement of the tree is their way of welcoming people home.

"This is who we are, and it's a very important thing," Grupp said.

With the help of a small army of volunteers, the tree was harvested and transported to Washington, D.C. for decoration. Its bows are adorned with some of the faces of the 58,000 young men and women who never got to see another Christmas in the United States.

But also, it is for the parents, spouses and children of those who gave their last full measure of devotion so long ago.

"I hope we're part of their family," Grupp said. "I hope they can look at that tree and remember their childhood or their family. If we can share that, then we're happy about that."