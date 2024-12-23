Last-minute Christmas shoppers descend on the Strip District to grab fish for family feasts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The countdown to Christmas is on.

Last-minute shoppers were picking up what they needed on Monday afternoon, and in grand Pittsburgh tradition, many of them were going to the Strip District.

The Strip has played a part in Pittsburghers' holiday traditions for over a century, including a special one for Italian Americans.

At Wholey's Fish Market, people were buying all the fresh seafood they could get. Some shoppers told KDKA-TV that it's all about tradition.

Dozens of shoppers lined up outside for the one place they count on for their Christmas Eve feast.

"We waited in line to get in here, but it was worth it. We are buying herring for my parents. It's an annual tradition for the Seven Fishes," one shopper said.

"It's a Christmas tradition. Every Christmas Eve, we have a fish fry, and it's a tradition to come to Wholey's and get your fish where it's fresh," another shopper added.

From live fish to shellfish, everything you need is here, and for Wholey's, it takes months to prepare.

"We prepare for it by purchasing all the shellfish and important seasonal items in September, then we build up our staff," said Sam Wholey, co-owner of the fish market.

The staff remains hard at work before can take off for their own Christmas feast.