Classics Rudolph and Frosty are back! See the 2022 CBS holiday specials schedule
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?
The 2022 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman." There will also be some new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon.
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Friday, November 11, 2022
The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.
Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
9 a.m.
Friday, November 25, 2022
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
A Christmas Proposal
9 p.m.
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Robbie The Reindeer
8 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Reindeer In Here
9 p.m.
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Fit For Christmas
8:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 11, 2022
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
8 p.m.
Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.
Thursday, December 15, 2022
A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts'
8 p.m.
Friday, December 16, 2022
Reindeer In Here
8 p.m.
The Greatest @Home Videos
9 p.m.
Sunday, December 18, 2022
When Christmas Was Young
8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
The Price Is Right At Night
8 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 2022
The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
8 p.m.
Christmas Takes Flight
9 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
8 p.m.
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
10 p.m.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
8 p.m.
