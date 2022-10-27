Watch CBS News
Classics Rudolph and Frosty are back! See the 2022 CBS holiday specials schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

The 2022 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman." There will also be some new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon.

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
9 a.m.

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal
9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer
8 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here
9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Fit For Christmas
8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts'
8 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Reindeer In Here
8 p.m.

The Greatest @Home Videos
9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

When Christmas Was Young
8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Price Is Right At Night
8 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
8 p.m.

Christmas Takes Flight
9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
8 p.m.

