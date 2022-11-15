Chris Deluzio and Summer Lee are now 'in training' to be members of Congress in January

Chris Deluzio and Summer Lee are now 'in training' to be members of Congress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's two new members of Congress – both from this region – are at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. this week.

As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's called new member orientation, a way to learn the ropes before taking office in January.

Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee tweeted a picture of her at the U.S. Capitol with this caption: "First Day at Congress School."

First day of Congress school!



😏 pic.twitter.com/pyEMuW1dVP — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) November 14, 2022

Congressman-elect Chris Deluzio shared with KDKA-TV a picture taken looking down the Mall from the Capitol complex. Both Lee and Deluzio began a week of training for the job they will have for the next two years.

"The Congress puts on an orientation for newly elected members, Democrats and Republicans, for us to build our staffs, to get our office ready to roll so that when we're sworn in in January we're ready to go, ready to answer those constituent concerns, ready to get to work," says Deluzio, who will represent the 17th District.

The Democrat says he's still pinching himself that he will soon be representing western Pennsylvania in one of the world's greatest legislative bodies.

"It's not lost on me that every time I look up and see the Capitol lit up a night. We walked on the floor of the House today. We were in the Congress and the Capitol throughout the day today and a little bit last night," Deluzio said.

"It is truly an honor, and I've said to folks throughout, and I certainly feel that being down here today, I'm going to give it my all," Deluzio added.

As for the training, adds Deluzio, "It's been a real whirlwind, but it's been a lot of fun. And, frankly, my team and I are working hard to be ready to this job on day one."

The training of both Republican and Democratic new members is not just about the legislative process, but how to run a congressional office with staff in their districts and at the Capitol and a budget of around $1.5 million.

Some members focus on providing top-of-the-line constituent service, some focus on their legislative agenda, while some try to do both.

"We're going to hire the best people not just in Washington but in the district to be there, to meet folks where they are across the 17th, Beaver and Allegheny counties, just to make sure we are ready to take on those constituent cases," Deluzio said. "They should know they can come to their congressman if they have issues around the IRS, social security benefits, veterans' benefits, you name it."

Lee, who was not available on Monday, has made no secret of her desire to push a progressive agenda in Congress, retweeting a message from fellow freshmen progressives, Greg Casar of Texas and Maxwell Frost of Florida, noting, quote, "Let's go change the world."

As for committee assignments, freshmen don't always get what they want, but Deluzio says, "I want to work on some of the things you've heard me talk about on the trail – bringing back our manufacturing, protecting union jobs, protecting voting rights in our democracy. And frankly, as a veteran and someone who uses the VA, make sure our veterans affairs does right by veterans."

"Those are all key priorities of mine where I think I have something to offer," Deluzio added.

Deluzio is replacing fellow Democrat Conor Lamb and Lee is replacing long-time Congressman Mike Doyle. They join two local Republican incumbents – Mike Kelly of Butler and Guy Reschenthaler of Peters – in representing southwestern Pennsylvania.