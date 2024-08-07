Choice, creativity, and taste: Back to school lunch and snack ideas for parents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most time-consuming tasks for parents as their kids head back to school is packing lunches and getting after-school snacks ready.

So, this morning, Leslie Bonci, nutritionist and founder of Active Eating Advice joined KDKA-TV Morning News to give parents some tips and tricks on how they can get their kids off to school with a delicious, nutritious meal!

The main focus, according to Bonci, was making lunches and snacks that were tasty but still healthy. Almost tricking your child into eating healthy.

Bonci also stressed the importance of choice - letting your child play an active role in getting their lunch packed before they head off to school.

"It's also about choice," she said. "There's no reason that one person in this house has to be responsible for everybody's lunches - how do I know what somebody likes to eat? I really believe delegating is a good idea, get everybody involved, and don't wait until the morning to do it."

Of course, variety isn't just the spice of life, it's the spice and secret of a good lunch for kids.

"Breakfast for lunch? Why not," Bonci said. "The idea of egg bites, ham with cheese wrapped around it so we got some protein in there, and some buttered bread in there."

You can watch Bonci's full segment from KDKA-TV Morning News above and you can check out her website, Active Eating Advice, to get some ideas for you or your child's lunches right here.