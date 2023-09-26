Chipotle opening new location in Tarentum featuring 'Chipotlane' drive-thru pickup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chipotle is set to open a new location in Tarentum this week.

When the store, which will be located along Village Center Drive near the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, opens on Wednesday, it will be only the second in the Pittsburgh area which features the company's signature' Chipotlane,' which allows for drive-thru pickup without leaving your vehicle.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Chipotle says that carne asada steak will be offered for a limited time when the store opens.

Store hours will run from 10:45 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily.

In addition to announcing the opening of the new store, Chipotle also says that they are hiring at the new location in Tarentum.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill was founded in 1993 and features 118 locations across Pennsylvania with a number of those here in the Pittsburgh area, including locations in Bridgeville, Canonsburg, Coraopolis, Cranberry Township, Greensburg, Indiana, McCandless, Monroeville, Murrysville, Oakland, Pleasant Hills, and Whitehall, among others.

The store's menu offerings consist of burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads and allow customers to have their items made to order in front of them with various items of their choosing including choice of protein, rice, beans, salsas, cheese, sour cream, and lettuce.

One of Chipotle's main company values consist of their food made fresh every day without flavorings, colors, or preservatives and that their restaurants don't contain freezers, can openers, or shortcuts with a company slogan of 'Real Ingredients. Real Purpose. Real Flavor. Chipotle for Real'