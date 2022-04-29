Chipotle in Monroeville fined by health department for violations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health inspectors said a Pittsburgh-area Chipotle is not up to standards.
The Allegheny County Health Department said it found the Chipotle on Business 22 in Monroeville was failing to clean or sanitize kitchenware and did not have sanitary towels or a hand drying device at hand sinks.
The department fined the restaurant $3,800.
