Watch CBS News

Chipotle in Monroeville fined by health department for violations

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Chipotle in Monroeville fined by health department 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health inspectors said a Pittsburgh-area Chipotle is not up to standards. 

The Allegheny County Health Department said it found the Chipotle on Business 22 in Monroeville was failing to clean or sanitize kitchenware and did not have sanitary towels or a hand drying device at hand sinks. 

The department fined the restaurant $3,800.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.