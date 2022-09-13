Chipotle Mexican Grill reportedly planning to open Strip District location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is reportedly getting another Chipotle.
According to a report by the Pittsburgh Business Times, the company is eyeing a new location in the Strip District Terminal.
While no timetable was reported for the opening, they'll be joining Aslin Beer Company and Primo-Hoagies.
This addition would make it the 12th Chipotle location in the Pittsburgh area.
