Watch CBS News
Local

Chipotle Mexican Grill reportedly planning to open Strip District location

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is reportedly getting another Chipotle. 

According to a report by the Pittsburgh Business Times, the company is eyeing a new location in the Strip District Terminal. 

While no timetable was reported for the opening, they'll be joining Aslin Beer Company and Primo-Hoagies. 

This addition would make it the 12th Chipotle location in the Pittsburgh area.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.