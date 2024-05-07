Watch CBS News
Chimichurri and Lemon Dill Aioli sauce recipes from Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Fresh Herb Week, Chef Janet Loughran has two sauce recipes that you can make with ingredients from your herb garden.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup parsley
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • My secret ingredient:
  • 1 tsp lemon zest

Directions

Use a knife to mince the parsley (or just add everything to a food processor and pulse). Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Check seasonings. Lasts up to 5 days or you could put it in ice cube trays and freeze for up to 6 months.

Lemon Dill Aioli

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 Tbsp fresh dill, minced (or 2 tsp dried dill)
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp pepper

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate for at least an hour. Lasts up to a week.

