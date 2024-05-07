Chimichurri and Lemon Dill Aioli sauce recipes from Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Fresh Herb Week, Chef Janet Loughran has two sauce recipes that you can make with ingredients from your herb garden.
Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup parsley
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- My secret ingredient:
- 1 tsp lemon zest
Directions
Use a knife to mince the parsley (or just add everything to a food processor and pulse). Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Check seasonings. Lasts up to 5 days or you could put it in ice cube trays and freeze for up to 6 months.
Lemon Dill Aioli
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 Tbsp fresh dill, minced (or 2 tsp dried dill)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
Directions
Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate for at least an hour. Lasts up to a week.