Chimichurri and Lemon Dill Aioli sauce recipes from Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Fresh Herb Week, Chef Janet Loughran has two sauce recipes that you can make with ingredients from your herb garden.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup parsley

2 garlic cloves

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup olive oil

My secret ingredient:

1 tsp lemon zest

Directions

Use a knife to mince the parsley (or just add everything to a food processor and pulse). Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Check seasonings. Lasts up to 5 days or you could put it in ice cube trays and freeze for up to 6 months.

Lemon Dill Aioli

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 Tbsp fresh dill, minced (or 2 tsp dried dill)

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate for at least an hour. Lasts up to a week.