Popular children's book author to open exhibit in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Popular children's book author Mo Willems is opening a new exhibit in partnership with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh this weekend.

The exhibit features original abstract paintings by Willems that reflect his new book "Opposites Abstract".

It's a departure from his well-known books, including the Pigeon series, Elephant and Piggie and Knufflebunny, which are stories with characters.

"What is similar to all my other books is that this book is an invitation for you to create," Willems said. "My idea is at end of a book, you don't say, 'The end,' You say, 'I want to do this.'"

There are special events for the opening weekend, Feb. 4 and 5, 2023, at MuseumLab on the Children's Museum campus and at the New Hazlett Theater, including book readings, screenings of Willems' short films, appearances by the characters in his books as well as symphony and dance performances.

Get details here.