6 children taken to hospital after fiery Pittsburgh-area crash

6 kids taken to hospital after crash in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A driver and six children were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Fayette County.

Dispatchers confirmed the two-vehicle accident happened on Route 51 and Laurel Hill Road in Menallen Township on Friday.

A driver and six children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 51 in Menallen Township, Fayette County, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo: Provided)

A mini-van and car collided, and video from the scene shows the car engulfed in flames. That driver was taken to the hospital, but his or her condition is unknown.

Six children in the mini-van were also taken to the hospital to be checked out, but their conditions are also unknown.

