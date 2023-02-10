Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County

SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside.

The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street.

A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside.

"We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor. The neighbor caught the baby, and the mother came over the deck and the neighbor lady assisted with the mother to the ground," said Robert Rosatti, a spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department.

KDKA talked with the neighbor, Christina Shaner, who said she just followed her instincts.

"The mom was standing on the back balcony yelling, 'Help me! Help me,'" Shaner said. "I tried to go into the house to see if I can get up to the boy. I took a couple steps in and then there was just too much smoke and fire that I couldn't see."

Shaner said a driver passing by the home originally notified her by beeping their car horn until she came outside. That's when Shaner said she saw the smoke, put on her shoes and ran to help.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to rescue the 9-year-old child inside.

"One of the fire crews with a thermal image camera caught a glimpse of the victim's legs and made the rescue," Rosatti said.

Rosatti said they performed CPR on the child. He was flown to Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh. There was no update on his condition.

As flames continued to burn at the home, Rosatti said firefighters faced challenges on scene.

"The communities are drastically, drastically hurting for volunteer firefighters," Rosatti said. "It's hard to do this job when you only have one or two people on the apparatus and the people expect a lot more when we pull in but every fire company that's here, hurts for people. So that played a role in the fire today."

Rosatti said he's pleading to the communities to consider volunteering.

"We had to call additional companies in for manpower. Fortunately, we did. One of the companies that we called in for manpower was one of the companies that actually made the rescue. But it plays a part," Rosatti said.

A state police fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.