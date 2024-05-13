Childish Gambino bringing 'The New World Tour' to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Childish Gambino, the stage name used by actor Donald Glover, has announced a new world tour that will see the actor, comedian and rapper travel across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia throughout 2024 and 2025.

The tour will come through Pittsburgh, with a stop at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for Tuesday, August 20.

The multi-continent journey marks Glover's first tour since 2019 and follows the release of "Atavista," which he's called "the finished version" of his 2020 album, "3.15.20."

Tickets to Childish Gambino's "The New World Tour" will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.