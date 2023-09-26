Child takes control of Bobcat construction vehicle, damages multiple cars
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating reports that a child stole a construction vehicle and went on a joyride, hitting and damaging multiple cars.
The 911 call went out on Fordham Street in Brookline just after 7:30 Monday night, saying that a child had stolen a Bobcat from a construction site.
The construction site it was stolen from is in Mount Lebanon. Police officers could be seen surrounding a Bobcat on Fordham Street.
Police reportedly caught up to the child and released him to his family about an hour later.
It's unclear how many vehicles were damaged.
