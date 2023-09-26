Watch CBS News
Child takes control of Bobcat construction vehicle, damages multiple cars

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating reports that a child stole a construction vehicle and went on a joyride, hitting and damaging multiple cars.

The 911 call went out on Fordham Street in Brookline just after 7:30 Monday night, saying that a child had stolen a Bobcat from a construction site.

The construction site it was stolen from is in Mount Lebanon. Police officers could be seen surrounding a Bobcat on Fordham Street.

Police reportedly caught up to the child and released him to his family about an hour later.

It's unclear how many vehicles were damaged.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 11:59 PM

