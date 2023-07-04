Watch CBS News
2-year-old hit, killed by driver of vehicle in parking lot in North Versailles

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in North Versailles on Tuesday. 

Allegheny County police said the driver hit the child in the parking lot of the Eastland Apartments on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver remained at the scene, police said. An investigation is underway. 

