2-year-old hit, killed by driver of vehicle in parking lot in North Versailles

Child hit, killed by driver in parking lot in North Versailles

Child hit, killed by driver in parking lot in North Versailles

Child hit, killed by driver in parking lot in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in North Versailles on Tuesday.

Allegheny County police said the driver hit the child in the parking lot of the Eastland Apartments on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. An investigation is underway.