1-year-old child in critical condition after falling out of window in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A 1-year-old child fell out of a window in Plum.

Allegheny County police said officials learned Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. that the child fell out of a window on Winchester Drive. The 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officials did not say if the child was a boy or a girl or how far the fall was.

Police are investigating.

