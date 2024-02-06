Chicken wings are the star of the show at Super Bowl parties in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The results are in and our state's top Super Bowl snack is chicken wings!

A new study analyzed more than 9,000 search terms from Google to determine the most popular Super Bowl foods across the United States.

Chicken wings are also the most popular food in six more states.

Illinois, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Rhode Island all love Buffalo wings.

We spoke with customers at Giant Eagle and the expert wing makers at Big Shot Bob's House of Wings ahead of the big Sunday matchup.

"I think the best way to cook wings is to deep fry them," said Jeff Tunsas, a customer at Giant Eagle.

KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

"I think it's just they're filling; you can do a lot of different flavors with them and they're just generally good," said Colby Wood, another Giant Eagle customer.

"You've got to cook for a lot of people," said Farad Leeper with the Big Shot Bob's location in Cranberry Township. "This is like our Super Bowl. You've got to step up your game, you've got to make sure the wings are right because you've got pressure on you."

At just one location, Big Shot Bob's cooks an average of 4,500 wings every Super Bowl Sunday -- and that's not including boneless wings.

As a side note, the study found that among Super Bowl beverages, beer has quite a following in Pennsylvania as well.