Chick-Fil-A confirms customer data stolen in 'automated attack'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chick-Fil-A has confirmed that some of its customer information has been stolen.

According to the company, an automated attack was launched against its website and app.

They're alerting customers that some of the information accessed included names, email addresses, Chick-Fil-A One membership numbers, and mobile pay numbers.

Chick-Fil-A in response has launched a suspicious FAQ page on their website.