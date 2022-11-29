Chick-fil-A in Collier Township to open on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.

The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.

The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says.

The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.