Watch CBS News
Local News

Chick-fil-A in Collier Township to open on Dec. 1

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.

The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.

The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. 

The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.