Police still looking for answers in 1985 cold case disappearance of 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for answers in the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan, an 8-year-old girl who was last seen when she got off her school bus nearly 38 years ago.

Mahan was last seen on Feb. 22, 1985, on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township, Butler County.

People who saw her get off the bus said a blue or green conversion-style van was seen on Cornplanter Road at that time. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said the driver of the van hasn't been found yet and state police would still like to talk to any of its occupants.

Mahan would be 46 years old today. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers shared age progression photos provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Cherrie Mahan was last seen on Feb. 22, 1985, on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township, Butler County. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

In 2020, her mother Janice McKinney told KDKA-TV it's been "torment" not knowing what happened to her daughter, and while there have been several moments of frenzied hope over the years, Cherrie Mahan still hasn't been found.

There's a $5,000 cash reward out for anyone with information. If you know anything, you're asked to call the state police Butler barracks at 724-284-8100 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.