Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Chicken and rice 4 different ways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is back in the kitchen with ideas for easy family meals.

The basic recipe:

2 Tbsp oil of choice

4 chicken breasts

1 cup white rice, rinsed

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 1/4 cup chicken stock

Additions for Italian version:

2 tsp Italian seasoning

2 tsp fresh or granulated garlic

1 tsp dried basil

1 cup grape tomatoes

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, minced

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Additions for Mexican version:

3 Tbsp taco seasoning

1 red bell pepper, 2 inch chunks

2 Tbsp cilantro, minced

1/2 cup cheddar, shredded

1/4 cup sour cream

Additions for Greek version:

1 tsp dried mint

1 tsp dried oregano

1 cup grape tomatoes

1/4 cup Kalamata olives

1/4 cup hummus

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, minced

Sauté the chicken breasts for 3 min per side. While that's cooking, rinse the rice until the water runs clear.

Take the chicken out of the pan and add the rice and seasoning. For the Italian version, you will next add in Italian seasoning, garlic and dried basil. You will then pour in the chicken stock and mix. Add the chicken back in on top and add grape tomatoes into the rice. Cover the pot on med-low and simmer for 20-25 min. Add fresh parsley and Parmesan on top for extra flavor and serve with asparagus.

The Mexican version will have a taco type of seasoning and red bell peppers added. Garnish with cilantro, cheddar and sour cream on top for the completed dish.

The Greek version will have dried mint, oregano and garlic with grape tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Garnish with some hummus and parsley.

The cheddar chicken and broccoli will have chicken, cheddar cheese and broccoli.