Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Green Monster Pancakes

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Pancake Day, our friend Chef Janet is putting a twist on the classic breakfast food.

Green Monster Pancakes

chef-janet-green-pancakes.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup milk of choice
  • 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 Tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions

Blend for 1 minute then pour onto a griddle or pan heated to medium. Wait for the bubbles and flip. Cook for another 1-2 minutes.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 3:01 PM EST

