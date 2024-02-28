Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Green Monster Pancakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Pancake Day, our friend Chef Janet is putting a twist on the classic breakfast food.

Green Monster Pancakes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 cups fresh spinach

2 large eggs

3/4 cup milk of choice

1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions

Blend for 1 minute then pour onto a griddle or pan heated to medium. Wait for the bubbles and flip. Cook for another 1-2 minutes.