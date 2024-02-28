Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Green Monster Pancakes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Pancake Day, our friend Chef Janet is putting a twist on the classic breakfast food.
Green Monster Pancakes
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup milk of choice
- 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Directions
Blend for 1 minute then pour onto a griddle or pan heated to medium. Wait for the bubbles and flip. Cook for another 1-2 minutes.
