Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Chimichurri Sauce
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran, a personal chef and owner of Red Wagon Meals, is back in the kitchen with a lesson on how to prepare the perfect steak every time. This is her recipe for Chimichurri Sauce.
Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup parsley
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves
- 3 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional if you don't like it spicy)
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- My secret ingredient:
- 1 tsp lemon zest
Directions:
Use a food processor, immersion blender, or knife to mince it up. It should be chunky, not a paste.
Lasts up to 5 days or you could put it in ice cube trays and freeze for up to 6 months
