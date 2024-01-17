Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Chimichurri Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran, a personal chef and owner of Red Wagon Meals, is back in the kitchen with a lesson on how to prepare the perfect steak every time. This is her recipe for Chimichurri Sauce.

Chimichurri Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup parsley

1 shallot, chopped

2 garlic cloves

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional if you don't like it spicy)

2/3 cup olive oil

My secret ingredient:

1 tsp lemon zest

Directions:

Use a food processor, immersion blender, or knife to mince it up. It should be chunky, not a paste.

Lasts up to 5 days or you could put it in ice cube trays and freeze for up to 6 months