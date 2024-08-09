Chef Anthony's Summer Salad recipe | Talk Pittsburgh

Watch CBS News
Trying a healthy and delicious recipe perfect for a back-to-school dinner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony Mariano, of Don's Appliance, is back in the kitchen with a fresh summer salad recipe for those warm, busy back to school days. 

Summer Salad
Yields 10 portions

Ingredients

  • 1# Campari tomatoes diced
  • 1# pitted cherries diced
  • 2 tablespoons mikes hot honey
  • 1# diced peaches (8)
  • ½ bu mint chopped
  • ½ bunch basil diced
  • 2 balls burrata pulled
  • 5 breasts boneless skinless chicken
  • ¼ cup white balsamic
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp mustard
  • 3 heads bib lettuce torn
  • 3 tbsp marcona almonds

Method

1.       First pre eat oven to 375 degrees and roast chicken for 25 minutes until fully cooked. Let the chicken rest before dicing.

2.       Next dice the tomatoes and the cherries, along with the peaches.

3.       Place all the diced fruit in a mixing bowl, add the balsamic, olive oil and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

4.       To assemble place torn bib on button of the platter, place seasoned fruit over top. Tear the burrata over top and top with the chicken and fresh herbs. finish with a drizzle of mikes hot honey.

