Chef Anthony on Talk Pittsburgh: Pancake Tacos and Oatmeal Bake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but can also be the most rushed for families. Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliances, has some recipes to make it easier.

Pancake Tacos

Yields: 15

Ingredients

2 cups pancake batter

6 large eggs

12 breakfast sausage links

12 strips bacon

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup salsa

1 cup sour cream

Method

1. Pre heat griddle to 375 degrees

2. Place pancakes on griddle cook 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.

3. Keep warm until assembly.

4. In oven turn air fry to 375 degrees. On sheet tray add sausage and bacon.

5. Place in oven for 12 minutes until fully cooked

6. Scramble eggs on griddle cooking for 4 minutes.

7. To assemble place pancake on taco, stand and top with bacon, sausage and eggs.

8. Top with cheese, sour cream and salsa

9. Serve warm.

Oatmeal Bake

Ingredients

2/3 cup chopped pecans

1 ¾ cup almond milk

1/3 cup honey

2 large eggs

3 tbsp melted butter.

2 cups old fashioned oats

2tsp cinnamon

1tsp baking powder

¾ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

2tsp vanilla

1pt fresh blueberries

3 apples diced

2 tsp sugar

4 oz vanilla yogurt

Method

1. Pre heat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl combine oats, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, apples, pecans, and sugar. Toss until well incorporated.

2. In a separate bowl combine eggs, almond milk, butter vanilla together and whisk well.

3. Combine both bowls together and mix well.

4. Transfer mixture to a 13x9 baking dish.

5. Top with fresh blueberries and bake for about 40 minutes until golden brown.

6. Serve warm or refrigerate for the next day. It will last 4 days in the refrigerator.