Chef Anthony adds Pittsburgh twist with Classic Reinvented Ham BBQ Sandwiches | Recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're getting ready for YinzerFest on Talk Pittsburgh. So, Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliance, is adding a twist to a classic Pittsburgh recipe.

Classic Reinvented Ham BBQ Sandwich

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2# Isaly's chipped ham

2 bunch broccoli rabe

3 cloves garlic

1 loaf Mancini bread

1# sharp provolone sliced

4 oz sauce

Sauce Ingredients

4oz Heinz ketchup

¼ cup brown sugar

2tbsp cider vinegar

1tbsp black pepper

2tbsp Kosher salt

6oz BBQ sauce 4oz chicken stock

1 white onion diced

Method:

1. For the sauce, dice the onion and cook it until tender.

2. Next add remaining ingredients, whisk until incorporated.

3. Bring sauce to a slow simmer for a few minutes and reserve hot until assembly.

4. Next chop the broccoli rabe into pieces and sauté with chopped garlic until tender.

5. For the sandwich, add the sliced ham into a bowl and pour over a generous amount of the hot sauce.

6. Next assemble the sandwich, place two slices of Mancini bread on the cutting board.

7. Add two slices of cheese and the broccoli rabe.

8. Next add a generous portion of the ham BBQ

9. Place sandwich together and slice in half and serve fresh.