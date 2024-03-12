Checking your vehicle for important safety recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As you run down your list of springtime things to do, consider this: What about the safety of your car?

Many of us are with a car under an active recall. It's something you can check with the click of a mouse.

Sure, you want to check over your wheels before you set out on a vacation, but what about just driving around town? There's a chance whatever you're driving is under recall.

"It's pretty common, and for some of the instances, it can be serious," according to Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book.

Moody says recalls can be as innocuous as a misprint in your owner's manual.

"It can also be something life-threatening."

Like the much-publicized Takata airbag recalls.

"That's one of those where it's life-threatening, and you should get that addressed right away. I wouldn't even drive the car," Moody said.

Kelley says a misconceived fear of costs holds back many owners.

"A manufacturer of a car that has a recall will cover that car free of cost for the life of that car."

Moody also says don't be held back by claims like vehicle owners will be notified.

"If you hear something on the news or read something online, and you think, 'That might be my car,' call the dealer right away, and make an appointment. Because we've seen, in the past, how parts shortages could affect the wait time to have your car fixed."

You can go online to the National High Traffic Safety Administration's website, enter your VIN, and see if there's an active recall for your vehicle.

To search for your vehicle on the form, you can find the VIN at the base of the windshield on the driver's side, or on the driver's door frame.

What about if it's a used car?

Used or new, it doesn't matter; it's covered for the life of the car.

And speaking of used cars, it's a good idea to run the VIN through the website before you buy to ensure all of its recalls have been addressed.