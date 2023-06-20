Intergenerational living brings Chatham grad students, personal care home residents together as roommates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some might say college students and senior citizens live totally different lives. But a new collaboration is bringing them together -- as roommates.

Vincentian Schenley Gardens personal care home in North Oakland is now also the home for students in Chatham University's graduate school health programs.

The students get a unique opportunity to pay below-market rates in rent in exchange for four service hours per week with the residents.

Leaders at the home say the intergenerational living model helps create a sense of community for those who might not have it otherwise.

"Students are coming here to get these degrees and they don't know anybody and residents in a personal care home setting can easily become isolated," says Danie Bryce, the director of personal care services for Vincentian. "So we are bringing these two populations that are at risk for isolation, we're bringing them together and engaging each other and providing that community setting."

That hits home for graduate student Amanda Barber. She came to Chatham for her master's in occupational therapy from Baltimore, Maryland.

She says she tries to spend time with residents in a way that feels natural to develop real connections.

"I just spend time playing time with them and taking my dog to their rooms, but that's what I find meaningful," Barber says. "It has me thinking about working with this population when I get out of grad school."

Fellow grad student Josiah Nowak feels similar.

He's lived at the care home for nine months and likes to help out with dinner service while getting his doctorate in physical therapy. He says the interactions are priceless.

"It's not just serving them dinner, I'm able to sit down and chat if they have something to say," Nowak says. "I've told my stories to my parents and my wife, what the residents share with me and the laughs that we've had. If I dropped a dish or a drink on the floor, that's the things that end up sticking with you for a lifetime."

"The first two months were difficult, but I've learned to like it," says resident Christine Night. "The students are great. I can't say good enough about them. I love Amanda with her dog, and this guy and his wife and his good serving."