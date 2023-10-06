Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool inactive again for Chicago Bears

(KDKA/AP) — Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was inactive again on Thursday for the team's game against the Washington Commanders.

Claypool did not practice with the team this week and was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. Bears coach Matt Eberflus previously said the wide receiver was told to stay away from the team, although he did not call it a suspension.

Before being asked to stay away from the squad, Claypool expressed frustration about his role. On Sept. 29 when talking to reporters, Claypool was asked if he was being put in a position to showcase his skills. He responded bluntly, saying, "No."

Before Thursday's game, Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke about the team's situation with Claypool.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Poles said, according to ESPN, in an interview on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

The Bears used a second-round pick to acquire Claypool in the middle of last season from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It turned out to be the first pick of the second round, which the Steelers used to draft Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool has four catches for 51 yards on the year and his poor first game as a blocker against the Green Bay Packers was a point of public discussion by the coaching staff.

The Steelers drafted Claypool in the second round of the 2020 draft. He played 39 games in the Steel City, catching 153 passes for 2,044 yards and 12 TDs, most of which came in his rookie campaign when he caught 62 balls for 873 yards and nine scores.