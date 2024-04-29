At least 3 law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, sources say

Police: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Charlotte, police say 05:28

At least three law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while trying to serve a warrant Monday afternoon, police said. A suspect was killed in a shootout with police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced during a news conference.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was attempting to serve a warrant on

an individual for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in east Charlotte when the shooting started, Jennings told reporters.

When officers approached the individual at a residence, they were met with gunfire and then returned fire, hitting the individual, Jennings said. The person was later pronounced dead in the front yard.

More gunfire came from inside the residence as officers approached the individual, setting off a long standoff, Jennings said.

When the standoff was over, two people were found inside the residence and were brought to a police station as persons of interest, Jennings said. Investigators were trying to determine what happened inside the residence.

Eight officers in total were shot, Jennings said. The Marshals Service said a deputy U.S. marshal was killed.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were shot, including one in critical condition, Jennings said. Police said on social media the other wounded officer was from an assisting agency.

"Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," Jennings said.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department work in the neighborhood where a shooting took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 29, 2024. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Tyler Wilson told CBS affiliate WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

"After that, it was just chaos," Wilson told the station. "There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don't know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It's been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout."

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.

Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said. Steven Switzer