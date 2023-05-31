DA: Charleroi business owner justified in shooting intruder

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Charleroi business owner was justified in shooting an intruder last week, the Washington County district attorney announced on Wednesday.

Court paperwork said Tony Troutman, who is experiencing homelessness, broke into a building on McKean Avenue in the morning hours of May 25.

The owner of the Pet Boutique told police he heard someone upstairs and when he got to the third floor bathroom, he tried to push the door open, but someone was pushing back. The business owner said he had a gun, and he told police that the person in the bathroom said they also have a gun.

Police said the business owner was afraid the intruder was going to shoot through the door so he shot through the door first.

When he got into the bathroom, police said the business owner saw someone trying to climb through the window before the intruder fell back into the tub. The business owner called 911.

Police said they found Troutman on the roof with a gunshot wound. He was flown to the hospital.

At the hospital, police said Troutman told them that he sometimes squats in the building and can get in through the bathroom window.

After reviewing evidence, District Attorney Jason Walsh said the building owner was justified for shooting Troutman because Troutman threatened him.

Neither the district attorney nor police said if Troutman was actually armed.

A warrant is currently out for Troutman's arrest. He's charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats.