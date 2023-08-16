Charlie Batch, volunteers pack over 3,000 backpacks for local kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steeler and KDKA-TV's own Charlie Batch is getting kids set up for success with BatchPacks.

Batch and his Best of the Batch Foundation were in Homestead on Wednesday with more than 50 volunteers packing up over 3,000 backpacks for local kids.

The BatchPacks are brimming with donated school supplies and put together by volunteers from Walmart. Batch says it's amazing to see all these volunteers step up to help.

(Photo: KDKA)

"This is awesome because people see school supplies being collected but they don't see what goes on behind the scenes but when you have the manpower to be able to come in and stuff the book bags and fill them with school supplies, then that makes our job easier because we can go into the schools and then be able to pass them out to the kids," Batch said.

Walmart also donated $20,000 to Best of the Batch to continue its mission of serving financially challenged communities.