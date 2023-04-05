Watch CBS News
Charlie Batch joins U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy for discussion on mental health

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Charlie Batch joins U.S. surgeon general for discussion on mental health
Charlie Batch joins U.S. surgeon general for discussion on mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy was in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a community discussion about mental health.

He was joined by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch at The Village of Eastside. Their conversation focused on destigmatizing mental health support for kids.

Murthy urged everyone in attendance to build a better community foundation and address mental health.  

"The actions we take in our lives to build stronger relationships with others through our time, through our attention, through our service to others, that is the glue that builds relationships," he said. 

Murthy added that the social fabric is the most important safety net we have, especially when we may not have access to other resources.   

First published on April 4, 2023 / 8:58 PM

