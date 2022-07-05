Charles Stipetich, off-duty Oakdale officer killed in shooting, to be honored for heroism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Preparations are being made to honor fallen Oakdale police officer Charles G. Stipetich, who police said was shot and killed Sunday night while off-duty by a man in a fit of road rage.

During a struggle with the suspect, Stipetich got off one shot, which investigators said saved the officer's father. Now, the Oakdale Police Department wants to honor that act of heroism.

In the final act of his life, police confirm that Stipetich saved his father's life. Shot, wounded and dying on the ground, his parents said their son shot and wounded suspect Kevin McSwiggen, who had then aimed his gun at the officer's father.

"Chuckie saved my life," said Charles P. Stipetich. "He was going to shoot me."

Police said that act of heroism is captured on McSwiggen's dashboard camera. As it prepares to lay the officer to rest, the Oakdale Police Department is set to establish the Charles Stipetich Award for Heroism to honor what Oakdale Police Chief Jim Lauria calls the highest act of heroism.

Lauria will present a bill to the borough council on Thursday to create the award, which he believes will pass without dissent.

"We run into bullets like firemen run into fires," Lauria said. "That's what he did in his final moments of life to save another human being."

The department is also planning to have an honor guard at Stipetich's funeral. Luria expects they will be joined with local Marines to honor the officer's service in the Marine Corp.

"He wanted to change the world, and he didn't get an opportunity to do that," said Deena Stipetich, the officer's mother.