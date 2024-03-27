Pittsburgh-area school district says it has recently welcomed nearly 200 immigrant students

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- School districts across the country and right in the Pittsburgh area are finding themselves on the front lines of the migrant crisis.

Laurel Highlands, Ringgold and Charleroi districts have seen an influx of immigrant students. Charleroi alone has welcomed 172 students from numerous countries.

The Charleroi School District has seen an overwhelming influx of immigrants that has created many challenges and is calling on the state to help.

"It's a big challenge that we just couldn't have seen coming," said Amy Nelson, who offers student support.

The children at Charleroi Elementary School don't speak English and often endured dangerous, traumatic journeys to reach the U.S. In addition to language barriers, there is a lack of familiarity with American culture, American education and American ideals.

"Some of these kids have not been in schools at all," said ELL coordinator Mark Killinger. "Even though they had schooling offered to them, they didn't always participate."

The immigrant population in Charleroi has grown by more than 2,000% in the last two years. The majority of the English language learners, or ELLs, in the district are from Haiti. Most left the country with their families who were then able to find work at one of the manufacturing plants in Charleroi.

"One student today was writing an essay about how difficult it was for him to decide to leave Haiti. He said, 'That is where I was born, that is my country, but I knew I wouldn't be able to reach any of my dreams,'" Nelson said.

The district has already had to hire more ELL teachers, an ELL coach for the teachers and an interpreter that cost over $400,000.

And with the growth expected to continue, the district projects spending another $300,000 next school year. Increasing taxes isn't an option so the district is looking to the state for help.

"We need funding to be able to hire the people that we need," Nelson said. "We have to make sure those kids are being educated like all of our kids. But we do need help."

The district has already met with the Pennsylvania Department of Education but still can't seem to get the financial help it needs. But while the struggles are inevitable, the district says they embrace the change and welcome the diversity to the community.

"We're making it work because we have to make it work," Nelson said.

The superintendent composed a letter to send to local and state officials, pleading with them to help.