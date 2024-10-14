Charleroi glassmaking plant proceeding with shutdown despite efforts to save facility

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A glass factory in Charleroi that has been in operation for decades will officially be closing in February, despite efforts by the town and workforce to save it.

Last Thursday, a WARN notice, short for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, went out to the workforce at the Corelle Brands Charleroi plant, telling one-third of that workforce that by December, their services are no longer required.

The company announced they were closing the plant in early September. James Watt, the international staff representative for the United Steel Workers Union, says that his team has been fighting ever since the announcement to keep this plant open and keep these jobs in Washington County.

"We currently believe that the company is in violation of the collective bargaining agreement by moving any machinery out of the facility," said Watt. "We have filed a grievance, which is scheduled for arbitration. Well, we have selected the arbitrator, and we need to schedule a date for the arbitration with the arbitrator and the company."

Watt says the decision of this arbitration could determine whether the company could take the equipment out of the factory.

Watt also said they have the backing of several people including, the town leaders, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey. Watt says they all want to see this plant stay here in Pennsylvania, not have its equipment and some of its workers transplanted to another factory in Ohio.

"Don't ever give up hope," said Watt. "You've got a strong union fighting for you. And we are fighting an evil empire in these money groups and capital investors that only care about their pockets and not ours. So, we will not give up the fight. And we will not give up hope."