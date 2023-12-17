Charleroi Area School District expected to resume classes after flu outbreak

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - School activities are expected to start back up this week at the Charleroi Area School District.

It comes after classes were moved online and weekend activities were canceled last week due to an outbreak of the flu among elementary school students.

Last Wednesday, the district said 81 students were sent to the nurse's office with more than 30 of them being sent home.

"The turning point was when the elementary school nurse called me yesterday and said she needed to see me immediately. That was approximately 10 a.m," Charleroi Superintendent Ed Zelich said on Thursday. "When you get 80 students visiting the office and over 30 are going home prior to noon, we have an issue."

With the schools shut down last week, they deep-cleaned and sanitized the schools.

Nurses in the school district also advised families to keep their children at home if they are sick to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

They added that now is not the time to worry about attendance.