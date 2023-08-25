Watch CBS News
Charges filed against man accused of killing couple in Armstrong County crash

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a year after a local couple was killed in a crash in Armstrong County, police have filed charges.

According to the complaint, Michael Flynn, 32, of Pittsburgh, failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 56 and Balsiger Road in Kiski Township.

His car then crashed into a motorcycle carrying Tony and Kim Stasko.

Tony Stasko died instantly. Kim Stasko died at the hospital.

Flynn is charged with homicide by vehicle.

