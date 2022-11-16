Watch CBS News
Charges filed in death of Lawrence Co. man

SLIPPERY ROCK, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in jail in Ohio, charged with the death of a man in Lawrence County. 

Joseph Detello was found dead earlier in November on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township. 

The coroner ruled he died from asphyxiation. Pennsylvania State Police say they determined Johnny Henry Jr. killed Detello in Mercer County before dumping his body. 

Henry is currently being held in a Columbus jail, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. 

