Charges dropped against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Harassment charges that had been filed against Tony Moreno, the former Republican candidate for Pittsburgh mayor have been thrown out.
Moreno had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood.
He denied the accusations and on Monday, a judge dismissed the charges.
Moreno's lawyer told the Tribune-Review it was a neighborly dispute.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.