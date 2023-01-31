Charges dropped against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Harassment charges that had been filed against Tony Moreno, the former Republican candidate for Pittsburgh mayor have been thrown out.

Moreno had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood.

He denied the accusations and on Monday, a judge dismissed the charges.

“I think he does feel vindicated, at least to the degree that he was accused of something he didn’t do,” Marc Daffner, Tony Moreno’s attorney said. “It’s certainly a weight off his shoulders.”https://t.co/Fmgtl9d87G — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) January 30, 2023

Moreno's lawyer told the Tribune-Review it was a neighborly dispute.