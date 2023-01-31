Watch CBS News
Charges dropped against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Harassment charges that had been filed against Tony Moreno, the former Republican candidate for Pittsburgh mayor have been thrown out. 

Moreno had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood.

He denied the accusations and on Monday, a judge dismissed the charges.

Moreno's lawyer told the Tribune-Review it was a neighborly dispute.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 1:29 AM

